SMITH, Hugh L. Of Canton, age 69, passed peacefully on July 25 surrounded by his family after a battle with lung disease. Hugh was born in Dorchester and is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Carol, and his sons Ian Smith of Tampa, FL, Douglas Smith and his wife Crystal of North Chelmsford and three grandchildren: Matthew, Kailyn and Nolan. Dear brother to Gilbert Smith of TN, Margaret Wright of Mansfield, and the late Ken Smith, Elaine Cox, and Ann Reardon. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Hugh loved life, he had many interests and made the best of friends throughout his entire life. His laughter, kindness and generous spirit touched so many lives and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Service will be private. A Celebration of Hugh's Life is being planned and will be held in the near future. To sign guestbook see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe from July 27 to July 28, 2019