More Obituaries for HUGH MCCOMB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH LINDSAY MCCOMB

HUGH LINDSAY MCCOMB Obituary
McCOMB, Hugh Lindsay WWII US Navy Veteran Of Walpole, January 10, 2020, age 96. Beloved husband of Natalie K. (Kemp) McComb. Devoted son of the late James J. and Ann J. (McAuley) McComb. Brother of the late James J. McComb, Jr., Harry A. McComb, Ann J. Quinn, and Thomas F. McComb. Cherished uncle of Lola McComb of Washington, DC, LeAnn Tibets of Dedham, Kathleen Svenson of Derry, New Hampshire, Maureen Moran of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Richard McComb of Foxborough, Lawrence Parker of Dedham, and Thomas McComb, Jr. of Cumberland, Rhode Island. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Hugh's Funeral Service which will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Medfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 271, Medfield, MA 02052 or at medfieldshelter.com Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
