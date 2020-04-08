|
STEVENSON, Hugh S. Age 85, of Milton, MA on March 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Beloved father of Elise and husband Jack MacDonald of Milton and Neil of New Zealand. Proud grandfather of Claire and Karana. Brother of the late Betty Lynas, William Stevenson and Mabel Marshall. Hugh also leaves behind nieces, nephews and many dear friends and former colleagues. A lifelong scholar, Hugh loved languages, literature and travel. He was a graduate of Campbell College in Belfast, Northern Ireland where he played the bagpipes in the Pipe Band, and Trinity College Dublin. He taught French and German at Glasgow Academy in Scotland and Mayfield Secondary School in Canada, and went on to become head of the modern languages department and a housemaster at Trinity College School in Port Hope. After his retirement from TCS, Hugh lived in Montreal before moving to Milton to be closer to family. Fiercely independent to the end, he looked forward to his annual visits to family and friends overseas. An avid reader and in earlier years a keen gardener, Hugh will be forever remembered for his sense of humor and seemingly infinite memory. Always ready with encouraging words and a story. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
