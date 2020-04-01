|
BREEN, Hughina "Winnie" Devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. March 13, 1924 - March 31, 2020. Age 96, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 31, 2020. Winnie was the beloved wife of the love of her life, the late Daniel J. Breen. She was born and raised in Jamaica Plain before moving to West Roxbury, where they raised their six children. She is survived by her son Daniel Breen and his wife Claire of West Roxbury, her daughter, Donna Ryan and her husband Kevin of Easton, her son John Breen and his wife Cheryl of Norwood, her son Francis Breen and his wife Deborah of Roslindale, her daughter, Anne MacKenzie and her husband John of Norfolk, her daughter, Claire Campo and her husband Michael of Mansfield. As well as her 9 grandchildren: Melissa Knowlton, Tracey Diflaminies, Michael Ryan, Lauren Earley, Danny Breen, Kimberly MacKenzie, Meredith Martin, Danielle Campo and Brittany Campo, 12 great-grandchildren, brother Harold Shaw of FL, sister the late Ann M. "Bunny" Handley, sister the late Patricia Ceriani and brother the late John D. Shaw, Jr.
Winnie loved to bowl, play bingo, go to the casino and had quite a green thumb. She was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox and would watch all of their games. What she is most remembered for is her baking, particularly her sour cream coffee cake. However, what she loved the most was spending time with her family. Funeral Services and interment will be private. A Celebration of Winnie's Life will be held at a later date. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital,125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate
Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020