Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
HUGO C. CRESCENZI

CRESCENZI, Hugo C. At 88 years of age, of Malden, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 18, 2019. Cherished son of the late Carmine and Angiolina (Porzio) Crescenzi. Beloved husband of the late Helen (King) and Marie (Rubano) Crescenzi. Loving father of Richard Crescenzi and his wife Jayne of Quincy, Celeste Cefalu and her husband Anthony of Milton, Marie Elena Crescenzi of Carver, and Roseanne Byrne and her husband Daniel of Plymouth. Dear brother of the late Esther Damiano, Italo, Dante, Mathew and Louis Crescenzi. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Hugo was a retired School Teacher of Brighton High School and a former member of the Army National Guard. In his retirement he enjoyed wood carving and sharing his work with his family. Family and friends will honor Hugo's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE for a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, December 29th from 10:00AM to 2:00PM. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
