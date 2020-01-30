|
RYSER, Hugues J.P. Age 93, died Friday, January 24th, 2020, at his home in Concord, MA. He was born in St. Imier, Switzerland in 1926, and trained there in medicine before coming to Boston in 1958, to assume a research position at MGH. He subsequently held faculty positions at Harvard Medical School and the University of Maryland Medical School before returning to Boston in 1972, to join the Department of Pathology at Boston University Medical School, where he retired as Emeritus Professor in 2004. In 1961, he married Carol Pierson (d.2012) with whom he had three children, Marc Ryser of Concord, MA, Jeannine Ryser of Montcalm, Quebec, and Eve Ryser-Prouty of Napa, CA. He is also survived by his three loving granddaughters, Keira, Maya, and Isabelle. He had a deep and abiding love of classical music, having been an accomplished pianist and organist. He was also a talented artist, producing works in a variety of media, including sculpture and stained-glass. He had a great love of the mountains, especially the Alps of his youth, and spent many summers and winters hiking and skiing with family, imbuing his children with that same delight. His Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00, in the Chapel at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. Interment will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020