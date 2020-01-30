Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church - Chapel
81 Elm St.
Concord, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGUES RYSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGUES J.P. RYSER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HUGUES J.P. RYSER Obituary
RYSER, Hugues J.P. Age 93, died Friday, January 24th, 2020, at his home in Concord, MA. He was born in St. Imier, Switzerland in 1926, and trained there in medicine before coming to Boston in 1958, to assume a research position at MGH. He subsequently held faculty positions at Harvard Medical School and the University of Maryland Medical School before returning to Boston in 1972, to join the Department of Pathology at Boston University Medical School, where he retired as Emeritus Professor in 2004. In 1961, he married Carol Pierson (d.2012) with whom he had three children, Marc Ryser of Concord, MA, Jeannine Ryser of Montcalm, Quebec, and Eve Ryser-Prouty of Napa, CA. He is also survived by his three loving granddaughters, Keira, Maya, and Isabelle. He had a deep and abiding love of classical music, having been an accomplished pianist and organist. He was also a talented artist, producing works in a variety of media, including sculpture and stained-glass. He had a great love of the mountains, especially the Alps of his youth, and spent many summers and winters hiking and skiing with family, imbuing his children with that same delight. His Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00, in the Chapel at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. Interment will be private. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Hugues J.P. RYSER
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGUES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -