|
|
SIEGAL, Hyman Entered into rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 90 due to complications from COVID-19. Born in the West End of Boston on September 7, 1929 to the late Joseph & Rose (Kaplan) Siegal. He was a US Army Veteran on the Korean War. Graduate of Bentley School of Accounting. Hyman worked as an accountant for many years and retired from the IRS in 2005 after 18 years of service. He was affiliated with Temple Beth Sholom of Framingham and the Jewish War Veterans. He enjoyed theatre and all types of music especially opera. During the last decade of his life he enjoyed many wonderful vacations with his daughter. He will be remembered for his friendly and loving personality. For 48 years he was the beloved husband of the late Harriet (Epstein) Siegal. Loving father of Robert Siegal and Valerie Siegal. Devoted brother of Alan Siegal & his wife Pearl and the late Beatrice Fuchs and Martin Siegal. Private graveside service at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Expressions of Sympathy in Hyman's name may be made donated to American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or The West End Museum, 150 Staniford Street, Suite 7, Boston, MA 02114. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020