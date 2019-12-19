Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
16 Follen Rd.
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IAN FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IAN J. FITZGERALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IAN J. FITZGERALD Obituary
FITZGERALD, Ian J. Age 50, died peacefully after struggling with a brain cancer. Loving son of Derek and the late Eleanor (Hughes) Fitzgerald. Brother of Paul of Lincoln and Neil of Waltham. Ian is also survived by many relatives. A graduate of Cambridge School of Weston and Wentworth Institute of Technology, Ian was a gentle soul who despite years of illness still told jokes and tried to maintain his dignity.

Visiting Hours Monday, Dec. 23rd at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON from 9:30am to 11am, followed by a Procession to Sacred Heart Church, 16 Follen Rd., Lexington and a Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ian's memory may be made to Lahey Clinic at www.giving.laheyhealth.org Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -