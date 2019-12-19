|
FITZGERALD, Ian J. Age 50, died peacefully after struggling with a brain cancer. Loving son of Derek and the late Eleanor (Hughes) Fitzgerald. Brother of Paul of Lincoln and Neil of Waltham. Ian is also survived by many relatives. A graduate of Cambridge School of Weston and Wentworth Institute of Technology, Ian was a gentle soul who despite years of illness still told jokes and tried to maintain his dignity.
Visiting Hours Monday, Dec. 23rd at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON from 9:30am to 11am, followed by a Procession to Sacred Heart Church, 16 Follen Rd., Lexington and a Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ian's memory may be made to Lahey Clinic at www.giving.laheyhealth.org Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019