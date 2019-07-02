Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Resources
More Obituaries for IDA GOODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IDA B. (JONES) GOODMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IDA B. (JONES) GOODMAN Obituary
GOODMAN, Ida B. (Jones) Of Dorchester, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 beloved wife of the late Guernsey L. Goodman. Ida and Guernsey were the proud parents of four beautiful children, Patrick (Monica), Guernsey, Jr. (Lolita), Janene, and Jeanette Goodman-James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Saturday, July 6 at 10am. Visitation will be held in the church prior to the Mass at 9am. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited. For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Services
Download Now