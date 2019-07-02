|
|
GOODMAN, Ida B. (Jones) Of Dorchester, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 beloved wife of the late Guernsey L. Goodman. Ida and Guernsey were the proud parents of four beautiful children, Patrick (Monica), Guernsey, Jr. (Lolita), Janene, and Jeanette Goodman-James. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Saturday, July 6 at 10am. Visitation will be held in the church prior to the Mass at 9am. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited. For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019