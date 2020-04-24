|
|
DARISH, Ida (Schneider) "Iris" Of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Medford, MA & Boston, MA. Daughter of the late Joseph & Nellie Schneider. She was the wife of the late Leo Darish. Survived by her 3 sons, Norman, Michael, and James, and 3 granddaughters, Krystal, Leah, and Kara, and a great-granddaughter Isabella. Sister of the late Lena Brown, Benjamin Schneider, Ella Florence, and David Schneider. After graduation, she worked for the Commonwealth of Mass for the Department of Corporation and Taxation. She always enjoyed ice skating and bowling and received many bowling trophies. She was a member of Temple Shalom of Medford. She was a life member of women's council, the sisterhood of Temple Shalom, she was a life member of the Boston Chapter National Jewish Civil Services Employees, Inc, and volunteered at give kids the world in Kissimmee Orlando, FL. Remembrances in her memory may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155 or to one's choice. Due to social distancing protocols, private interment was held at Linas Hatzedeck Cemetery, Everett, MA. www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020