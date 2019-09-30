|
|
UTTARO, Ida E. (Della Camera) Of Waltham, September 27, 2019. Wife of the late Frank J. Uttaro. Mother of Francis Uttaro, Linda Lee Lockwood, Lewis (Barbara) Uttaro. Former mother-in-law of William Ward (Angela). Grandmother of Nathaniel (Karen), Daniel, Paul (Molly), Amanda Lanzetta (William), Lauren (Katherine), Jennifer, Justin Ward, and Robert (Jenee). Sister of the late John (Lillian), Ernest, and Albert (Irene). She also leaves 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Ida's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, October 2 from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019