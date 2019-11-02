|
|
VARGA, Ida F. (Genica) Nov. 1, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Stephen F. Varga. Devoted mother of Stephen Varga and wife Beverly of NH, Ida Miller and husband Alfred of Lynn, Larry Varga and wife Beth of NV, Karen Carozza and husband Robert of Peabody, and the late Edward M. Varga. Sister of Grace Genica of Saugus, Peter Genica of Saugus, and the late Michael Genica and Anthony Genica. Proud grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 8. Also survived by her longtime friend, Beverly Gillis of Revere. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Tues, Nov 5th, at 8AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 9 AM. Interment in Lake Havasu Memorial Garden, AZ, at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Nov 4th, from 4 – 8 PM. Donations in Ida's memory may be made to: Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019