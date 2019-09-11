|
|
GIRIUNAS, Ida Of Reading, Ida (Bruni) Giriunas, 91 years, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Winchester Hospital. Ida was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Mary V. Bruni. She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Wedge of Hereford, AZ and Thais Gallagher of Warwick, RI, her brother William Bruni of Tucson, AZ, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Frances Bruni and Jean Smith, and a brother, Joseph Bruni. Ida graduated from Peabody High School (Class of 1945) and the McLean School of Nursing in Waverley, MA. She was employed for many years in the neurosurgical department at Mass. General Hospital as assistant to Dr. H. Thomas Ballantine. Ida was fierce and passionate about birding. She led and participated in many trips for the Brookline Bird Club (BBC), and also served as its past president and board member. She spearheaded the nationally-known BBC pelagic birding program and led annual trips to Machias, ME for Atlantic Puffins and other downeast specialties. She was happy to share her knowledge with those new to the birding world, the BBC, and others. Her years of service were invaluable in making New England birding the joy that it is. Those who knew her appreciated her directness, sense of humor, and hearty laugh. She will be greatly missed. Private interment will take place at the Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Barn at Mass Audubon's Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, MA. Family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable and mailed to Mass Audubon, 87 Perkins Row, Topsfield, MA 01983.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019