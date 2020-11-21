GOLDSTEIN, Ida (Wolinsky) Of Foxboro, MA and Delray Beach, FL passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 72 years to her adoring husband, Milton Goldstein. Loving mother of Geni Drobnis and husband Sheldon Kolansky; Edward Goldstein and wife Ellen Feeley; and Marcia Hickey. Cherished grandmother of Kara Macomber (Chris); Julie Skipper (Andrew); Alana Goldstein (Gerard Jelloe); Kayla Pimentel (Nate); Tory King (Nate); Brittany Hickey; and Jake Hickey. Adoring Gigi of five great-grandchildren, Louie, Madelyn and Hailey, Grant and Hayden. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. As the matriarch of the family, she was the historian to all family memories and stories and was happiest when surrounded by family. Many thanks to the staff in the Alzheimer's Unit of Hellenic SNF Canton where she was well cared for. Donations may be made to the Chabad Jewish Center, 35 Horace Street, Mansfield, MA 02048. Due to Covid limitations, services and burial will be held privately at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com