|
|
FOSTER, Ida Mae Age 87 of Newton, February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Frederick E. Foster. Loving mother of Frederick A. Foster of Boston, Judith Ann Foster Andrews of Newton and the late James E. Foster. Proud grandmother of Ashton Nicole Andrews and James F. F. Andrews. Dear sister of Constance L. Callender of Newton. Ida also leaves a host of family and friends to mourn her passing. Memorial Gathering Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 12pm to 3pm at Venezia Restaurant 20 Ericsson St., Boston 02122. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the of MA & NH at act.alz.org To post a sympathy message, visit www. DavisofBoston.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020