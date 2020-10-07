1/
IDA T. (DEFILIPPO) HANLON
HANLON, Ida T. (Defilippo) Of Canton, passed away October 6th after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Beloved wife for 59 years of Harold J. "Hal." Mother of Shawn M. Hanlon of Canton. Sister of Carmela M. Cerri of Lincoln and Maria I. Falcione of Hyde Park. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday morning, October 10th from 10:00 – 11:30 am. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
