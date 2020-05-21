|
SANTOSPIRITO, Ignace "Iggy" Age 88, of Middleborough, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Audrey (D'Errico) Santospirito. He is survived by his daughter, Francine Sheedy and her husband Christopher of West Bridgewater and his grandchildren Kristin, Jonathan, Francesca and Emma. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Thomas of Aquinas Church in Bridgewater. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, WEST BRIDGEWATER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020