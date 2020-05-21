Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Resources
More Obituaries for IGNACE SANTOSPIRITO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IGNACE SANTOSPIRITO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IGNACE SANTOSPIRITO Obituary
SANTOSPIRITO, Ignace "Iggy" Age 88, of Middleborough, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Audrey (D'Errico) Santospirito. He is survived by his daughter, Francine Sheedy and her husband Christopher of West Bridgewater and his grandchildren Kristin, Jonathan, Francesca and Emma. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Thomas of Aquinas Church in Bridgewater. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, WEST BRIDGEWATER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IGNACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -