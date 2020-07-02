|
SZABO, Ildiko Of Brookline, formerly of Montreal, died unexpectedly Sunday night, June 28, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother, sister & aunt. She is survived by her two children, David & Peter, their wives Megan & Chelsea, grandchildren Kaleb, Gethin & Mecs, her sister Eva and husband Robert, nieces Christine & Karen with husbands Shane & Chris, grandnieces Carly & Lily and brother Andre with his wife Andrea. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. With her trademark white hair recognizable from anywhere, she was adored by anyone who came into her orbit. If you were lucky enough to have her Nan Pancakes (her version of Hungarian crepes) you were a fan for life. Old friends were known to stop by her house while in town just to get a fresh batch. The pancakes were surpassed only by her warmth, charisma, energetic smile and compassion for anyone she came in contact with. Born in Austria, raised in Montreal, moved to Boston in 1973. She graduated from McGill University, then got her Masters in Early Childhood Education at Wayne State, and came back to Montreal to teach deaf children. From there she married, moved to Boston, where she continued in various teaching roles, then went on to run programs in the PKU department at Children's Hospital in Boston. Then she oversaw Community Life & Programs at Youville House in Cambridge. She retired from there to pursue her true passion: her grandchildren. Exactly 3 days after her professional retirement, she commenced her role as Daytime Fun Director for her grandson Kaleb. For the past 2 years they could be found at the Zoo, on walks around the neighborhood or any number of fun places their adventures would take them. Through it all, she was a proud member of the Memorial Church congregation in Cambridge for over 40 years. She provided a model of embracing life and others. She will be missed dearly. A gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Horace Mann School for the Deaf https://www.bostonpublicschools.org/horacemann or The Boston House, helping children with cancer, https://www.thebostonhouse.org/ in her honor.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2020