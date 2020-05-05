Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ILGA ERNSTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ILGA (APSE) ERNSTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ILGA (APSE) ERNSTS Obituary
ERNSTS, Ilga (Apse) Of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester and born in Riga, Latvia, passed peacefully on May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Ernsts. Loving mother of Ramona I. Page & her husband Robert of Quincy, and Alfred A. Ernsts & his wife Colleen of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Sara Nelson & her husband Brandt of VT, Emily Page of Quincy, and Bobby Page of Quincy. Adoring great-grandmother of Ava & Vivian Nelson of VT. Dear sister of the late Zigrid Apse. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Services will remain private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ilga's memory to the . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ILGA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -