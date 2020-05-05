|
ERNSTS, Ilga (Apse) Of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester and born in Riga, Latvia, passed peacefully on May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Ernsts. Loving mother of Ramona I. Page & her husband Robert of Quincy, and Alfred A. Ernsts & his wife Colleen of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Sara Nelson & her husband Brandt of VT, Emily Page of Quincy, and Bobby Page of Quincy. Adoring great-grandmother of Ava & Vivian Nelson of VT. Dear sister of the late Zigrid Apse. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Services will remain private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ilga's memory to the . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020