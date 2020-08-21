|
KEEGAN, Ilze (Balodis) Age 79, died peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Stamford, CT, with her husband of 53 years by her side. She had been struggling with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her loving husband Larry Keegan, sons Jeffrey and Jonathan, and sister Eve Faulkner. Ilze was a proud grandmother to six children. She was a longtime resident of Stoneham, MA. Born in Riga, Latvia in 1941, she immigrated to Milton, NH in 1950 with her family. Ilze was proud to be a social worker, and ran the Florence Crittenton Adoption League of Lowell for decades. She helped hundreds of Massachusetts families adopt children from around the world. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held. Memorial info, http://keegan.org/ilze
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020