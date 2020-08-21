Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ILZE KEEGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ILZE (BALODIS) KEEGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ILZE (BALODIS) KEEGAN Obituary
KEEGAN, Ilze (Balodis) Age 79, died peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Stamford, CT, with her husband of 53 years by her side. She had been struggling with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her loving husband Larry Keegan, sons Jeffrey and Jonathan, and sister Eve Faulkner. Ilze was a proud grandmother to six children. She was a longtime resident of Stoneham, MA. Born in Riga, Latvia in 1941, she immigrated to Milton, NH in 1950 with her family. Ilze was proud to be a social worker, and ran the Florence Crittenton Adoption League of Lowell for decades. She helped hundreds of Massachusetts families adopt children from around the world. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held. Memorial info, http://keegan.org/ilze

View the online memorial for Ilze (Balodis) KEEGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ILZE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -