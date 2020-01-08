|
|
SMITH, Imelda G. (Griffin) Of Stoughton, age 91, January 7. Wife of 52 years of the late Anthony J. Mother of Anthony Smith, Jr., Dellis Donahue, Anna Berube, Margaret Fontaine, Constance Badin, Genevieve Glennon, Elizabeth Gailius, Judith Smith, Cornelius Smith, Gerald Smith, Rosemary Valiente, Kelly Schiffer and the late Mary Boudreau and Robert, John and James Smith. Preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. Also survived by 33 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and beloved Ray Ray. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Friday, January 10, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Imelda's memory may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020