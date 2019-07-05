|
|
PARILLA, Imelda "Bunny" (Minerva) Age 93, of Sharon, passed away July 2nd. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Sr. Loving mother of Joanne Peters of Greenfield, Michael of Sharon and the late Robert J. Jr. Sister of Francis Minerva of West Roxbury, Margaret Baro of Bellingham, Melania Cataloni of Foxboro, Kathleen Russell of Sharon and the late Michael Minerva, Marie Austin and Anna McGrath. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows, Sharon on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Visiting Hours prior to the Mass at the Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, from 9:00-10:30. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. If desired, donations in memory of Bunny can be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage St., Sharon, MA 02067. For complete obituary & to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019