INA N. COPPELMAN (MAPPEN) SCHNEIDER

COPPELMAN SCHNEIDER, Ina N. (Mappen) Age 89, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Newton, recently of Wellesley & Sudbury. Beloved wife of the late Edward Schneider. Mother of Marcy & her husband David & Edward & his wife Elisa. Grandmother of Rachel & Olivia. Stepgrandmother to Lauren & Adam. Sister of Felix, Edith & Marc. Ina was short in stature but a giant in personality. She was a psychiatric occupational therapist & later a manager of rehabilitation. Throughout her life, Ina championed the rights of the less fortunate. She was passionate, honest, articulate, proud, & smart. Ina was devoted to her family. Ina battled cancer the same way she took on the world, with determination, humor & some colorful words. She survived longer than anyone imagined. Services were private. A Celebration of Ina's Life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made in Ina's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For guestbook, please visit www.levinechapel.com Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
