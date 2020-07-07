|
PLATAIS, Indra J. (Klavins) Of West Roxbury, July 6. Beloved wife of the late Andrew T. Platais and dear mother of Edgar A. Platais with Lynn Bailey, of Stoughton, and Roberta Platais-Witts, and her husband, Paul, of Chelmsford. Loving grandmother of Diena Laura Witts of Chelmsford. Sister of Dzidra Bergs of Port Perry, Ontario, Gunis Klavins of West Roxbury, the late Andrew Klavins, and Ivars Klavins of Wakefield. Visiting hours Friday, 2-3 p.m., at the Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Avenue, ROSLINDALE, with a private funeral service at 3 p.m. due to space and distancing concerns. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in her name to the Latvian Baptist Church, c/o Juris Alksnitis, 10 Rocky Brook Road, Dover, MA 02030, for youth ministry to special needs children and victims of Covid-19 in Latvia, or to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 205, Framingham, MA 01701, would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit funeral home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020