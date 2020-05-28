Boston Globe Obituaries
INEZ KATZ


1928 - 2020
INEZ KATZ Obituary
KATZ, Inez Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born on March 5th, 1928 in Boston, MA, Inez passed at her daughter's home in Kingston, MA on May 27th, 2020. She was a doting mother, grandmother, and friend in every sense of the word. With her, during her passing were her loving son Dicky, daughter-in-law Kathy from California, daughter Cindy Mace, son-in-law Pat Mace, her favorite granddaughter, Lindsay and her granddog, Shelby of Kingston, MA. After surviving her deceased husband William's death in 1991, she went on to live a wonderfully rich and fulfilling life. She succumbed to cancer which was just diagnosed less than 2 weeks before her death. Inez was loved by many and always brought a smile to everyone's heart wherever she went. She was one of those few souls whose kindness transcended every aspect of her being. A unique and loving individual, she saw the best of everyone and made sure they were left with a kind word or gesture. She will be interred with her husband at the Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. The family asks that any donations be made to Hospice of the South Shore via their website at https://www.southshorehealth.org/donate or phone at 781-624-8600. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
