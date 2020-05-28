|
KATZ, Inez Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born on March 5th, 1928 in Boston, MA, Inez passed at her daughter's home in Kingston, MA on May 27th, 2020. She was a doting mother, grandmother, and friend in every sense of the word. With her, during her passing were her loving son Dicky, daughter-in-law Kathy from California, daughter Cindy Mace, son-in-law Pat Mace, her favorite granddaughter, Lindsay and her granddog, Shelby of Kingston, MA. After surviving her deceased husband William's death in 1991, she went on to live a wonderfully rich and fulfilling life. She succumbed to cancer which was just diagnosed less than 2 weeks before her death. Inez was loved by many and always brought a smile to everyone's heart wherever she went. She was one of those few souls whose kindness transcended every aspect of her being. A unique and loving individual, she saw the best of everyone and made sure they were left with a kind word or gesture. She will be interred with her husband at the Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. The family asks that any donations be made to Hospice of the South Shore via their website at https://www.southshorehealth.org/donate or phone at 781-624-8600. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020