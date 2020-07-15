|
|
CODLING, Inez Lianorah Inez Lianorah Codling was born on November 13, 1929, in Careen Hall, St. Mary, Jamaica to the late Dorris Cunningham Pendergrass and Standford Lynch. Inez went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her sister, Joan Pendergrass.
She leaves a devoted and loving family to cherish her memory including her children, Marjorie Lathellerie, Leighton (Teddy) Smith, and Sydney Banton; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and cherished friends. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Steadman.
There will be a viewing on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 at Holy Tabernacle Church, 70 Washington Street, Dorchester, MA 02121. Interment: Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA. For online condolences, visit rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020