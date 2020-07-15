Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Tabernacle Church
70 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Tabernacle Church
70 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for INEZ CODLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

INEZ LIANORAH CODLING


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
INEZ LIANORAH CODLING Obituary
CODLING, Inez Lianorah Inez Lianorah Codling was born on November 13, 1929, in Careen Hall, St. Mary, Jamaica to the late Dorris Cunningham Pendergrass and Standford Lynch. Inez went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her sister, Joan Pendergrass.

She leaves a devoted and loving family to cherish her memory including her children, Marjorie Lathellerie, Leighton (Teddy) Smith, and Sydney Banton; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and cherished friends. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Steadman.

There will be a viewing on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 at Holy Tabernacle Church, 70 Washington Street, Dorchester, MA 02121. Interment: Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA. For online condolences, visit rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of INEZ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -