|
|
BURGGRAF, Ingeborg A. Of Melrose, April 14, 2020, at age 80. Beloved wife of the late Dana M. Jewell. Caring stepmother of Brian Jewell and his wife Elizabeth of Marlborough. Stepgrandmother of Kara Jewell and Derek Jewell both of Marlborough. Also survived by many friends, including dear friends Katie Barnes and her husband Randy of Melrose. Services to honor Inge will be announced. Gifts in Inge's memory may be made to the Friends of the Middlesex Fells, 235 W. Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176, or online at www.friendsofthefells.org For online tribute: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020