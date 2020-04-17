Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for INGEBORG BURGGRAF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

INGEBORG A. BURGGRAF


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
INGEBORG A. BURGGRAF Obituary
BURGGRAF, Ingeborg A. Of Melrose, April 14, 2020, at age 80. Beloved wife of the late Dana M. Jewell. Caring stepmother of Brian Jewell and his wife Elizabeth of Marlborough. Stepgrandmother of Kara Jewell and Derek Jewell both of Marlborough. Also survived by many friends, including dear friends Katie Barnes and her husband Randy of Melrose. Services to honor Inge will be announced. Gifts in Inge's memory may be made to the Friends of the Middlesex Fells, 235 W. Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176, or online at www.friendsofthefells.org For online tribute: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of INGEBORG's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -