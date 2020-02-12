Home

More Obituaries for INGRID HAMMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

INGRID A. (HEENAN) HAMMOND

INGRID A. (HEENAN) HAMMOND Obituary
HAMMOND, Ingrid A. (Heenan) Age 67, died peacefully on Cape Cod Saturday, February 8, 2020 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Born November 12, 1952 in Hong Kong, Ingrid was the elder of two daughters born to Maurice and Claire Heenan, C.M.G., Q.C. with whom she traveled the world before attending Harvard. In 1973, she married Ogden H. Hammond and together they led Hammond & Hammond, Inc., a technology company. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, great sense of humor, and above all, selfless dedication to family and friends. Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt, Ingrid is survived by her husband, two children, Ogden H. Hammond, Jr. of Greenwich, CT and Ingrid C. H. Hammond of Boston, MA, three grandchildren, her sister, two nieces, and nephew. Funeral Mass: 10am on Saturday, Feb. 15th, St. John's the Evangelist in Pocasset. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason W. Falmouth MA - 508-540-4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
