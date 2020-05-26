|
STUART, Ingrid Allyn Died at home in Chelmsford, Massachusetts on May 23, 2020, after a long illness. She was loved by her family and the many people whose lives she touched. Ingrid refused to be defined or limited by the Mafucci's syndrome that afflicted her from early childhood, but insisted on being known for who she was and what she did. In that spirit, we honor and cherish what was truly exceptional in her: her unfailing decency and generosity, her quiet wit and gentle humor, and the joy in life that she shared with all of us. After graduating from Weston High School and the University of Pennsylvania, Ingrid worked as a medical lab technician at Boston University before becoming a computer software technical writer. Over a career of 27 years she held senior writing and management positions at Digital Equipment Corporation, Oracle, and Mathworks. Through her volunteer work and philanthropy, Ingrid devoted her life to the humane treatment, rescue, and care of all creatures in need. Ingrid is survived by her husband Denis Bradford, her stepdaughter Lise Bradford, and her siblings Larry Stuart, Cindy Margolis, Kathy Stuart, and Patty Stuart. Ingrid was predeceased by her parents Leora and John W. Stuart, of Weston. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Lowell Humane Society or the animal shelter of your choice. No Services will be held at this time.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020