PERSICO, Innocent Francis "I. Frank" Passed away on July 6, 2019, at the age of 95, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Frank was born in Roxbury, MA on January 7, 1924, to Peter and Letizia (Bortolotti) Persico. Growing up in Mattapan, MA, Frank was very involved in sports, excelling in baseball at the catcher position. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Army Air Force and was assigned as a Crew Chief in the 461st Bombardment Group (H), 765th Squadron. The 461st was deployed to Torretta Field in Cerignola, Italy until the end of the European Campaign. Frank was honorably discharged with the rank of Technical Sergeant. While in the service, Frank was involved with the sport of boxing as a middleweight and had the pleasure of meeting Joe Louis. After WWII, Frank earned his Engineering Degree at Northeastern University. Throughout his long Architectural Engineering career, he worked for Allis-Chalmers, the MDC and Stone & Webster before joining the MBTA in July 1958, from which he retired in April 1982. Frank was a 60 year resident of Westwood, Massachusetts. A devout Roman Catholic, he was very involved in the growth of St. Margaret Mary's Parish in Westwood and served in the Knights of Columbus, achieving the level of Grand Knight. An avid gardener and skilled woodworker, Frank was most renowned for his tomatoes and birdhouses. Frank is survived by his wife of 70 years, Louise Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Persico, whom he met during his first day at the MDC; daughter Janet-marie with husband Paul Petric of Pleasanton, CA; daughter Louise (Rose) of Bluffton, SC; son Daniel with wife Misty of Coral Springs, FL; grandchildren Jessica Rose, Danielle (Rose) with husband Richard Bean, Nicholas Persico, and Christian Persico; great-grandchildren Owen and Liam. He is also survived by his brother Adolph Persico and sister Oliva Farrell of Mattapan, MA as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary's later this year after which his cremated remains will be buried with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to Tidewater Hospice of Hilton Head, SC.



