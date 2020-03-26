|
BICA, Ioana M.D. In Framingham, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer, on March 25, 2020. Devoted wife and best friend of Sorin Bica and loving mother to their sons Anton (15) and Jon (12). Devoted daughter of the late Ioan and Eugenia Pintilie. Dear sister of Silvu Pintile and his wife Irina and their son and daughter Luca and Ioana. In lieu of flowers, donations for Ioana's children's education can be made via the following links; one will take to you Anton's page and the other to Jon's page go.fidelity.com/95nb9 and go.fidelity.com/dvcul Due to circumstances of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and with guidelines and limitations put in place by Gov. Charles Baker, Services will be private at this time. A Life Celebration will be held in the summer near Ioana's birthday, at which point relatives, friends and colleagues will be welcomed. Those details will be placed on the Funeral Home website as they become available. To share a memory or leave messages of condolences for the family, please visit the Funeral Home website www.bellodeafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2020