STEWART, Iola (Sava) Age 95, of North Reading, and formerly of Wakefield. Aug. 7. Beloved wife of the late William A. Stewart. She is survived by her loving son, Terry Stewart & his former wife Ellen of North Andover and his longterm partner Sara Tully. Sister of the late Ade Gaudette, Felix Sava and Connie Sava. Aunt of the late Diane Purcell. Cherished grandmother of Laura Coolberth, & Gregory Stewart. Great-grandmother of 6 & great-great grandmother of 2. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, 4-7pm. Private Interment will take place at the VA National Cemetery in Bourne. For obit/guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2020