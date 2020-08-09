Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IOLA STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IOLA (SAVA) STEWART


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IOLA (SAVA) STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Iola (Sava) Age 95, of North Reading, and formerly of Wakefield. Aug. 7. Beloved wife of the late William A. Stewart. She is survived by her loving son, Terry Stewart & his former wife Ellen of North Andover and his longterm partner Sara Tully. Sister of the late Ade Gaudette, Felix Sava and Connie Sava. Aunt of the late Diane Purcell. Cherished grandmother of Laura Coolberth, & Gregory Stewart. Great-grandmother of 6 & great-great grandmother of 2. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, 4-7pm. Private Interment will take place at the VA National Cemetery in Bourne. For obit/guestbook www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IOLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -