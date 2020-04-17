Boston Globe Obituaries
IRA B. SALTZMAN

SALTZMAN, Ira B. Of West Roxbury, peacefully at home, April 16, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Rose (Eouse). Loving father of Wanda Johnson and her husband James of West Roxbury. Cherished grandfather, "Gido" of James Johnson, Jr. and Ava Rose Johnson. Ira was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at a private Funeral Service. Contributions in Ira's memory may be made to the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham, MA 02026. Guestbook available at www.kfouryfuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
