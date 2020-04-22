Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for IRA GORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRA GORMAN


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRA GORMAN Obituary
GORMAN, Ira Of Gloucester, formerly of Brookline, MA, died on April 16, 2020 at age 81. Ira leaves beloved wife Pandora; sister Ellen; daughters Leah, Liz, and Emily, and families; lifelong friends; and extended family. Services will be announced. A tribute can be found at www.driscoll cares.com Contributions in Ira's memory may be sent to the Coolidge Corner Theater https://coolidge.org/iragorman or The Gloucester Stage https://gloucesterstage.com/iragorman

View the online memorial for Ira GORMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -