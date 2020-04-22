|
GORMAN, Ira Of Gloucester, formerly of Brookline, MA, died on April 16, 2020 at age 81. Ira leaves beloved wife Pandora; sister Ellen; daughters Leah, Liz, and Emily, and families; lifelong friends; and extended family. Services will be announced. A tribute can be found at www.driscoll cares.com Contributions in Ira's memory may be sent to the Coolidge Corner Theater https://coolidge.org/iragorman or The Gloucester Stage https://gloucesterstage.com/iragorman
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020