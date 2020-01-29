|
GERSTEIN, Ira S. Ira Gerstein: Mentor, Teacher, Software Engineer, Mensch Age 82, passed away at home on January 22, of pneumonia and complications of Parkinson's Disease. Ira graduated from MIT in 1959, received a Ph.D. in Physics from MIT in 1963, and a second Ph.D., in Sociology, from Brandeis in 1972. He taught Physics at MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, and Sociology at U. Mass. Boston, Bristol Community College, Cambridge Goddard Graduate School, and Wheaton College. He worked as a software engineer from 1990-2010 at Interleaf (now BroadVision), and at Intuit. Ira was a polymath with many interests, and loved learning, teaching, basketball, tennis, jazz, cooking, and hiking. Ira was born in New York City to Mildred Singer Gerstein and Maxwell Gerstein. He is survived by his wife of 39 years (and partner of 48), Laurie Sheridan; a sister, Marsha Gerstein; a brother, Richard Gerstein; a daughter, Bethany Sheridan Gerstein; two stepsons, Jeremy Ware (Viola Kosseda) and Peter Duhme (Heather Koball); four step-grandsons, Eli, Joe, Paul and Johan; and his cousin, Sarah Mausner. He was previously married to Ellen Kaplan and Louisa Solano. He was thrilled to attend his daughter's doctoral graduation from Harvard in May 2019. A recent account of his and Laurie's journey with Parkinson's can be seen at www.theshapeofcare.org Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020