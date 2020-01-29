Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for IRA GERSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRA S. GERSTEIN


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRA S. GERSTEIN Obituary
GERSTEIN, Ira S. Ira Gerstein: Mentor, Teacher, Software Engineer, Mensch Age 82, passed away at home on January 22, of pneumonia and complications of Parkinson's Disease. Ira graduated from MIT in 1959, received a Ph.D. in Physics from MIT in 1963, and a second Ph.D., in Sociology, from Brandeis in 1972. He taught Physics at MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, and Sociology at U. Mass. Boston, Bristol Community College, Cambridge Goddard Graduate School, and Wheaton College. He worked as a software engineer from 1990-2010 at Interleaf (now BroadVision), and at Intuit. Ira was a polymath with many interests, and loved learning, teaching, basketball, tennis, jazz, cooking, and hiking. Ira was born in New York City to Mildred Singer Gerstein and Maxwell Gerstein. He is survived by his wife of 39 years (and partner of 48), Laurie Sheridan; a sister, Marsha Gerstein; a brother, Richard Gerstein; a daughter, Bethany Sheridan Gerstein; two stepsons, Jeremy Ware (Viola Kosseda) and Peter Duhme (Heather Koball); four step-grandsons, Eli, Joe, Paul and Johan; and his cousin, Sarah Mausner. He was previously married to Ellen Kaplan and Louisa Solano. He was thrilled to attend his daughter's doctoral graduation from Harvard in May 2019. A recent account of his and Laurie's journey with Parkinson's can be seen at www.theshapeofcare.org Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

View the online memorial for Ira S. GERSTEIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -