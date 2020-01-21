Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
212 Main St.
Watertown, MA
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
IRA WILLIAM ROONEY

IRA WILLIAM ROONEY Obituary
ROONEY, Ira William Of Watertown, January 21, 2020. Age 90. Beloved son of the late William J. & Rose Marie (Moynaugh) Rooney. Dear brother of the late Eleanor Tirrell and Philip M. Rooney. Also loved by many nieces & nephews. A Visitation Hour will be held in the the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9 – 9:45 AM followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. US Army Veteran, Korea. Retired commercial painter. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at 2:15 PM. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
