Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE MOSCARIELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE A. (SIMONELLI) MOSCARIELLO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IRENE A. (SIMONELLI) MOSCARIELLO Obituary
MOSCARIELLO, Irene A. (Simonelli) Of Reading, May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore M. "Sully" Moscariello. Devoted mother of Thomas Moscariello and his wife Terry of Bradford, Peter M. Moscariello and his wife May of Reading, and Michael A. Moscariello and his wife Cindy of Beverly. Loving grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 1. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, Thursday, May 23, at 9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30am. Burial is private. Funeral Home Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online guestbook visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Irene A. (Simonelli) MOSCARIELLO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now