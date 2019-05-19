|
MOSCARIELLO, Irene A. (Simonelli) Of Reading, May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore M. "Sully" Moscariello. Devoted mother of Thomas Moscariello and his wife Terry of Bradford, Peter M. Moscariello and his wife May of Reading, and Michael A. Moscariello and his wife Cindy of Beverly. Loving grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 1. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, Thursday, May 23, at 9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30am. Burial is private. Funeral Home Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online guestbook visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019