CAIN, Irene B. (Bacon) Age 98, of Stoneham, September 17, 2020. Wife of the late Capt. George Cain. Mother of James Barren and his wife Joleene of Medford and Donald Barren and his wife Jane of Dracut. Sister of Alice Velton of Stoneham. Also leaves her grandchildren Stephanie DeSilva of Wakefield, Cory Barren of Townsend, David Barren of Topsfield, Thom Barren of Woburn and Kyle Barren of Dracut and many great-grandchildren, dear friends, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to Visitation Tuesday, 4-6 P.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM. Masks and social distancing are required. Please bring your pen to sign the register book. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11 A.M. for family members at the Stoneham Memorial Seventh Day Adventist Church, followed by Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Funeral Service streamed and zoomed live and archived on YouTube from the Church.