BARENBERG, Irene (Koffman) Passed in peace, April 21, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late William Barenberg. Loving mother of Dawn Moscow and cherished mother-in-law of Robert Moscow. Proud grandmother of Paige Moscow. Adored sister of Odette Koffman, the late Leena Goldstein and Rose (Gwen) Schwartz. A private family graveside service will be video cast at twelve o'clock, Friday, April 24 from Zviller Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020