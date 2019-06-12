|
BIANCO, Irene (Cartwright) Of Winthrop, June 10, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Allen F. Bianco. Loving mother of Linda McCormick of Winthrop, Candace Carr of Marblehead, Stephen Bianco of Peabody and David Bianco of Bedford. Dear sister of the late Virginia "Ginny" McGlincey and Frank Cartwright. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Graveside Service in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:30 PM. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019