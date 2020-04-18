Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE CAREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE C. (O'ROURKE) CAREY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE C. (O'ROURKE) CAREY Obituary
CAREY, Irene C. (O'Rourke) Of Dedham, April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Carey. Loving mother of Diane McNaughton of Dedham and the late Robert Carey. Adored nannie of Corey and Conor McNaughton. Dear sister of Joanne O'Rourke of St. Petersburg, FL and William O'Rourke and his wife Patti Bellotti of Dedham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her "Roxbury Girls" of over 70 years. Retired 40 year employee of the N.E. Telephone Co., and member Telephone Pioneers of America. She also served on the board of Dedham Housing Authority for 27 years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Dedham sometime in the coming months when the restrictions on large gatherings has been lifted, please check for updates at gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -