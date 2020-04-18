|
CAREY, Irene C. (O'Rourke) Of Dedham, April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Carey. Loving mother of Diane McNaughton of Dedham and the late Robert Carey. Adored nannie of Corey and Conor McNaughton. Dear sister of Joanne O'Rourke of St. Petersburg, FL and William O'Rourke and his wife Patti Bellotti of Dedham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her "Roxbury Girls" of over 70 years. Retired 40 year employee of the N.E. Telephone Co., and member Telephone Pioneers of America. She also served on the board of Dedham Housing Authority for 27 years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Dedham sometime in the coming months when the restrictions on large gatherings has been lifted, please check for updates at gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020