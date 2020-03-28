|
KEATING, Irene C. (Klements) Age 82, of Winchester, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John L. Keating, and the loving mother of Christopher J. Keating and his girlfriend, Jamie, of Woburn. Irene was also the devoted and proud grandmother of Matthew Keating, U.S. Navy, Master at Arms, currently deployed, and Victoria "Tori" Keating, professional hairstylist, of Pelham, NH. Irene was a dedicated elementary school teacher for over 40 years. She loved teaching, told stories, spoke fondly of her time teaching as well as of her former students. She loved to spend time at her Cape house in the summer, especially with her son Chris and her grandchildren. A lifelong animal owner an avid animal lover, Irene was devoted to her cats and dogs she had over the course of her life. She loved all animals and enjoyed supporting local and national animal rescues/organizations. Irene was also a world traveler, having the opportunity as a young woman to travel extensively across Europe. She had also traveled to other destinations and had many other adventures that she spoke of and reminisced about. She loved to tell stories and reminisce of good times and her love of photography resulted in many photos to share to those who had the opportunity to enjoy her stories and pictures. Irene also leaves behind many friends and extended family. She was the aunt of Eddie & Brad Klements of NH. Irene will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved her. In light of the precautions with COVID-19, Funeral Services are strictly private. In lieu of flowers, a college scholarship is being established in her name for high school students planning to major in education. Details will be listed at www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020