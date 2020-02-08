Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Resources
IRENE C. (CANAVAN) SHEA

IRENE C. (CANAVAN) SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Irene C. (Canavan) Of Falmouth, MA, formerly of Hyde Park and originally from South Boston, died peacefully in her sleep at home on February 6, 2020, surrounded by her family, including her husband of 61 years, Thomas F. Shea. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Irene had a remarkable spirit and a keen sense of humor. She was a devoted family person who made family and close friends her priority, remaining involved and committed to those she loved throughout her life. She is survived by her devoted husband Tom, their children—Thomas Shea and his wife Lyn of Medway, MA, Daniel Shea and his wife Molly of Walpole, MA, and Kelly McKenzie and her husband Chuck of Cotuit, MA—and her 8 grandchildren—Brendan, Courtney, Rachel, Madison, Michaela, Kelsey, Kendall and Rebecca. She was a loving sister of the late Edward Canavan and his wife Mary, the late Mary Mogan and her late husband John, Joseph Canavan and his late wife Kathleen, Paul Canavan and his wife Betsy, the late Rita Jansky and her late husband Andrew, as well as an aunt to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, February 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 o'clock. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. The family wishes to thank those who extended emotional support for Irene during her final days; their appreciation for your presence and gestures cannot be expressed in words. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
