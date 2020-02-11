|
CARCHIA, Irene (Atwood) Of Reading, formerly of Wakefield. Feb. 10. Wife of the late Michael A. Carchia. Mother of Michael A. Carchia, Jr. and wife Karen, of Windham, NH and the late David A. Carchia. Sister of the late Ellsworth C. Atwood. Grandmother of Michael F. Carchia & wife Mary Beth of VA, and Jeffrey T. Carchia, Sally A. Mastalerz & husband Richard and Kristina Michaud & husband Daniel, all of NH. Great-grandmother to 9 great-grandchildren: Zachary & Olivia Mastalerz, Emily, Michael, & Kevin Carchia, Aiden, Logan, & Collin Michaud and the late Emma Carchia. Predeceased by her brother Ellsworth C. Atwood. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday from 4-7pm, with a service at 7pm. Burial to take place at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield on Saturday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For Obit/directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020