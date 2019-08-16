|
|
CASCIANO, Irene Irene Catherine (Gioiosa) Casciano, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH after a period of declining health. Born on July 21, 1929 in Boston, MA, and grew up in Hyde Park, MA, Irene was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Catherine (Bellew) Gioiosa. Irene was predeceased by her first husband Remo "Ray" Bambini who died February 8, 1959 and with whom she married on September 12, 1953, in Hyde Park, MA. She was also predeceased by her son, Paul Bambini, who passed away on April 13, 2000 in Nashua. Irene was a graduate of Hyde Park High School in Hyde Park, Massachusetts. She was a loving wife and mother. Irene was a communicant of The Immaculate Conception Church in Nashua where she had volunteered as a CCD teacher. She loved long walks on the beach, bowling, skiing, playing tennis and was an avid art collector. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband Alfred "Al" Casciano, of Nashua and with whom she married on June 14, 1964 in Hyde Park, MA; son, Peter Bambini of Nashua; daughter, Patricia Casciano of Nashua; three sisters, Jean DiSanto of Canton, MA, Beverly Jeanetti of Hyde Park, MA and Shirley Peznola of Roslindale, MA and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street, NASHUA, NH 03064. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 218 East Dunstable Road, Nashua, NH 03062, followed by burial at Edgewood Cemetery 107 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH 03064. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the following: The Crotched Mountain Foundation, 1361 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101, Catholic Charities of NH, 215 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104 and Home, Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "One Memory Lights Another." Davis Funeral Home 603-883-3401
View the online memorial for Irene CASCIANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019