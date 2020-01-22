|
COHEN, Irene "Reenie" (Sherman) Of Chelsea and Revere, on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020. Beloved wife of 71 years to the late Samuel Cohen. Cherished mother of Paula Braverman and husband Michael, Janice Chase and husband Bruce. Adored grandmother of Judd and his wife Karen, Shane and his wife Bridget, Jennifer and her husband Wayne, Lauren, and Alex and his wife Gabrielle. Loving great-grandmother of Myles and Avery Braverman, Emma, Aaron and Ilana Chase. Devoted daughter of Eli Sherman and Ida (Roomgeller) Sherman. Dear twin sister of Phillip Sherman and wife Adeline; predeceased by siblings Dorothy Klayman and Abraham Sherman. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, MA on Friday, Jan. 24th at 12 noon. Interment in AAA Sfard Cemetery, Lynn, MA. Memorial Observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Reenie's memory may be made to the Cohen Florence Levine Estates, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020