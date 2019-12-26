|
|
CONLIN, Irene E. (Della Paolera) Of Wilmington, formerly of Somerville, December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward X. Conlin. Devoted mother of Jack Conlin of Lowell, Jane Payne of Hudson, NH, the late Patricia Brown and Christine Valliere. Loving grandmother of Michael Conlin and his wife Danielle, Katelyn Zambroski and her husband Brandon, Alex and Daniel Payne, Cindy Brown, Christine Law, Tiffany Brown, Jeffrey Valliere and his wife Monika, and Stephen Valliere. Loving great-grandmother of Derek and Caroline Law, Amanda Brown, Autumn and Nolan Conlin, Calvin and Wyatt Zambroski. Sister of the late Egle Rossi, Eleanora Begley, William Paolera, John, Peter and Anthony Della Paolera, Margaret Thomas, Michael Della Paolera, Rose Carbonetti, George and Benito Della Paolera. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Monday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Dorothy Church, Main St., Wilmington, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting will be held on Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019