|
|
TITLEBAUM, Irene E. Of Randolph, MA since 1956, passed away on October 31, 2019. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Martin M. Titlebaum. Devoted mother of the late Lesley M. Berkovitz and her husband Stanley of FL, and Kenneth H. Titlebaum of Needham, MA. Proud grandmother of Jamie (Berkovitz) Pace of Los Angeles, CA, Alyssa Berkovitz of Brighton, MA, Stephanie Titlebaum of Boston, MA, and Abigail Titlebaum of Boston, MA. Loving sister of the late Charlotte Levy of Milton, MA. Services at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 am. Following interment at Zviller Cemetery, Memorial Observance will be at Irene's late residence on Monday, November 4th until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to a cancer foundation of your choice. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019