McGRATH, Irene Ellen (Sullivan) Age 87, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston, Massachusetts. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Edna (Melanson) Sullivan. She was raised in the Mission Hill area of Boston and graduated from Mission Hill High School with the Class of 1951. Irene married her beloved husband, Richard V. McGrath, on December 24, 1951 in Mission Church in Boston. The couple made their home in Boston, and later in California, before returning to Massachusetts in 1990, settling in Sharon. While living in Sharon, Irene took a position with Kafka & Kaufman PC, working as a receptionist. While Irene maintained a busy schedule, she always found some quiet time to enjoy one of her favorite books. Beloved wife of the late Richard V. McGrath. Loving mother of Ross R. McGrath of Australia, John A. McGrath of Brockton, Mary E. McGrath of Foxborough, and Susan A. Franco of Canton. Cherished grandmother of twelve grandchildren and great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren. Sister of the late John Sullivan, Paul Sullivan, Arthur Sullivan, Philip Sullivan, and Maxine Sullivan. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Irene's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020