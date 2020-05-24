Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE MCGRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE ELLEN (SULLIVAN) MCGRATH


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE ELLEN (SULLIVAN) MCGRATH Obituary
McGRATH, Irene Ellen (Sullivan) Age 87, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston, Massachusetts. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Edna (Melanson) Sullivan. She was raised in the Mission Hill area of Boston and graduated from Mission Hill High School with the Class of 1951. Irene married her beloved husband, Richard V. McGrath, on December 24, 1951 in Mission Church in Boston. The couple made their home in Boston, and later in California, before returning to Massachusetts in 1990, settling in Sharon. While living in Sharon, Irene took a position with Kafka & Kaufman PC, working as a receptionist. While Irene maintained a busy schedule, she always found some quiet time to enjoy one of her favorite books. Beloved wife of the late Richard V. McGrath. Loving mother of Ross R. McGrath of Australia, John A. McGrath of Brockton, Mary E. McGrath of Foxborough, and Susan A. Franco of Canton. Cherished grandmother of twelve grandchildren and great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren. Sister of the late John Sullivan, Paul Sullivan, Arthur Sullivan, Philip Sullivan, and Maxine Sullivan. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Irene's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -